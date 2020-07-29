Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Lost Vancouver Bear Being Found

✖

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating something good and heart-warming that's actually managed to happen in the year 2020 - and he's sharing those good vibes with fans. A missing teddy bear in Vancouver, Canada, went viral on social media due to its immense sentimental value, and Reynolds used his celebrity platform (and reward money) to help get the word out about the search. Now, the girl named Mara who lost the bear has been reunited with her treasured companion - and more importantly, the even more treasured vocal recording from her late mother, which is inside the bear.

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

As Reynolds said on Twitter: "In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear"

The story of Mara and her missing bear first popped up on CBC TV when reporter Deborah Goble implored Vancouver citizens to help with the search for the bear, who went missing when Mara's backpack was stolen:

“If you see this missing bear in the west end please email Deborah.Goble@cbc.ca. It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad,” Goble wrote. “Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year.”

Ryan Reynolds responded with the message: "Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

The amplification of Mara's pleas seem to have worked, and now this teddy bear heirloom is back in her arms.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have been on a serious charitable kick since the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine lockdowns began. In addition to the $5K reward for Mara's bear, Reynolds and Lively donated $200K to the NAACP in support of the social justice movements sweeping across the world. Reynolds even put his business on the line, using his new Mint Mobile venture to offer free communications to customers during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown chaos.

In short: Ryan Reynolds continues to be one of 2020's best humans. Much better than that Hugh Jackman guy...

