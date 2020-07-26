Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Offers $5K Reward For Missing Bear

✖

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5000 reward for a missing bear. The actor heard about the plight of CBC TV reporter Deborah Goble. She posted an image of the bear on Twitter asking for its safe return. Heartbreakingly, a person named Mara lost the bear when a backpack was stolen. An iPad was also lost at that moment, but the bear is so much more important. This bear’s voice box has a recording of her mother saying that she was proud of her and that she loved her. Unfortunately, Mara’s mother died last year, so this is one of the only remaining examples of her voice around. The Marvel star heard and offered that weighty cash reward with no questions asked. It’s a pretty heroic thing to do and fans immediately agreed.

“If you see this missing bear in the west end please email Deborah.Goble@cbc.ca. It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad,” Goble wrote. “Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year.”

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

In all of this time since COVID-19 shook up the world, it has been rare to find stories that make you just nod and feel great about the world. The Deadpool star reaching into his own pockets to help someone retrieve a memory of their deceased mother definitely qualifies. Hopefully, Mara is reunited with the special bear quickly.

Reynolds has been winning people over since the quarantine began. His company, Mint mobile decided to help customers out by offering them free service in the early days of the pandemic. They posted a statement about it on their website.

“These last few days have thrown the world into an unprecedented moment of uncertainty where reliable communication is of the utmost importance,” the statement reads. “As your communication provider, we feel it’s necessary to do something that could possibly help all of us navigate this tough time a little bit better. Starting 3-15-20 through 4-14-20, Mint Mobile will be providing all current and new customers with FREE unlimited high-speed data add-ons.”

