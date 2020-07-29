Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious Message Ryan Reynolds Sent Following Emmy Nomination

✖

The Primetime Emmy nominations were officially announced this morning by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Though this year was a major boon for genre TV (HBO's Watchmen nabbed the most nominations out of any other program), an actor familiar with that world managed to grab a nomination outside of the genre bubble. Hugh Jackman was nominated for his fifth overall Primetime Emmy, but first ever acting Emmy, for his part in HBO's Bad Education, nabbing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination for his part in the television movie. As can be expected, none other than Ryan Reynolds had a reaction to Jackman's nomination.

In a post on Instagram, Jackman revealed a video message that Reynolds shared with him, featuring his trademark charm and snark about all things Hugh. "Buddy, congratulations," the clip begins. "I just heard you got an Emmy nomination, that's crazy. That's crazy, not because you don't deserve it. Well...."

Jackman shared another message of congratulations and support for the cast and crew of the HBO original film, tweeting:

The former X-Men star's nomination marks his only Emmy nod for his work as an actor, having previously been nominated for times for his hosting abilities for both the Academy Awards and the Tonys. Jackman won the Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program Emmy for the The 58th Annual Tony Awards in 2005.

Jackman and Reynolds have hilariously been stuck in their long-running "feud" for years now, a battle that has seen jabs thrown on the big screen like in the 2016 Deadpool movie. Earlier this year the former Wolverine actor called a truce against Reynolds, telling The Today Show in April"

"It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times. Deb (Deborra-Lee Furness, Jackman's wife) actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake (Lively, Reynolds' wife) reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

Our congratulations go out to Jackman on his Emmy nomination, and to Reynolds for reigniting their feud.

