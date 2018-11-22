Santa Claus Is Being Encased in Clear Shields at Some Malls and Stores for Visits During Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Halloween is behind us, which means it's time to start thinking about the holidays! As with everything else in 2020, certain holiday staples will be different this year because of the pandemic. That list includes visiting Santa at various malls and stores. We learned last month that ole St. Nick won't be appearing at Macy's for the first time in 150 years. However, there are still other places where you can catch a glimpse of the big man. According to Good Morning America, a "Contactless Claus" program is being implemented by Bass Pro Shops and its subsidiary Cabela's which will see clear shields covering Santa. There are also in-person visits happening at Brookfield's 130-plus mall locations, but there will be some changes.

According to a Brookfield spokesperson, they've arranged various social distance set-ups so folks can visit with Santa in a safe way. "All sets are equipped with health and safety features, including social distancing, hand-sanitizing stations, and 'intense' cleanings. Reservations are recommended," GMA writes. The malls are also offering virtual visits with Father Christmas, which you can learn more about at www.JingleRing.com. You can read Good Morning America's full article, and view an image of a social distance Santa set-up, in the tweet below:

