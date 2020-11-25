The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

:heavy_multiplication_x:

In a little over one month's time, Netflix will be making its long-awaited return to the North Pole. The Christmas Chronicles became an instant hit on the streaming service when it was released back in 2018, and fans of the hoilday adventure film have been anxiously awaiting a sequel ever since. Now, two years later, wishes are finally being granted. The Christmas Chronicles 2 is being released this November, and it will feature the anticipated return of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

On Monday morning, Netflix officially unveiled the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2, which promises fans a grand adventure. The new movie is set mostly in the North Pole, and sees Kate team back up with Santa, this time in a fight to save the very existence of Christmas. You can watch the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Russell and Hawn return to star in the second Christmas Chronicles movie, alongside Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The film also stars Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, and Tyrese Gibson. The Christmas Chronicles 2 is written and directed by Chris Columbus.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2 below.

"It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

The Christmas Chronicles 2 arrives on November 25th, only on Netflix.