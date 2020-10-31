Sean Connery: George Lucas Pays Tribute to Late Indiana Jones Star

✖

Today, October 31st, brought about the sad news that legendary actor Sean Connery passed away. The Scottish star known for playing James Bond and many more iconic roles was 90-years-old. Many people have been paying tribute to the actor, including current James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Lucasfilm also issued statements from George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, and Frank Marshall. Connery, of course, played Henry Jones, Sr. in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which means he worked closely with the big names at Lucasfilm.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history," Lucas' statement begins. "His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

"Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his talent, his charm, his wit and the many unforgettable roles he played, but he will always be Indy’s dad to us. It was an honor to know and work with him and our hearts are with his family and loved ones," reads Kennedy and Marshall's statement. There's also a general statement from Lucasfilm, which you can read below:

"All of us at Lucasfilm mourn the passing of Sir Sean Connery and join the world in celebrating his life and career. With a mix of elegance, grit, and humor, he embodied the magic of the movies. Farewell Mr. Bond, Captain Ramius, Professor Jones…you helped us all find illumination."

Connery’s son, Jason Connery, also issued a statement about his father’s passing: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

In addition to playing 007 and Indiana Jones' father, Connery was known for The Untouchables, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, Finding Forrester, The Rock, and much more. The actor's last live-action film role was in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.

Our thoughts are with Connery's family and friends.