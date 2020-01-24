Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Disney to Close Disneyland In Shanghai

The outbreak of the disease known as Coronavirus has been getting more and more serious in recent weeks. After cases of the virus started emerging from the Chinese city of Wuhan last month, cases have spread to other parts of the country as well as other nations nearby, including the United States. Cities in China have been locked down to prevent further spreading of the disease, which has now reportedly affected 830 people and caused 26 deaths. To try and keep too many people from crowding one location, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Friday that Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown would be closed until further notice.

When you visit the home page of the Shanghai Disneyland website, you’ll see a statement that confirms that the park will be shut down beginning on Saturday, and that a reopening date will be announced at a later time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020,” reads the statement. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”

The statement goes on to say that guests who have purchased tickets and/or resort packages will be refunded, and that more information on exactly how to do that will be coming in the future.

“Shanghai Disney Resort will assist in the refund for guests who have purchased tickets for admission to Shanghai Disneyland, have booked a resort hotel, or have booked tickets for Beauty and the Beast Mandarin Production through the original ticket purchase channel, and we will introduce the detailed procedure and guidelines via the resort’s official platform as soon as possible. We wish our guests a healthy and happy Spring Festival!”