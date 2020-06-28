Shaq and Rob Gronkowski Are Throwing A Live-Streamed Party For Charity And People Are Hype
June 28, 2020
Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski are throwing a live-streamed party for charity and people are thoroughly entertained. The two sports stars decided to get together and raise some money to fight social injustices. Both Gronk and Shaq have crossed paths before, like that time the NFL champion crashed one of The Diesel’s DJ gigs. So, you know when these two big personalities collide, there’s going to be some fun had. Even better than all the live performances by artists like DaBaby, Steve Aoki, and Diplo. There’s a live lip-sync battle and more shenanigans to come. So, people are packing in on social media to enjoy Saturday evening’s full festivities. All this running around will probably be a good warm-up for Gronk as he’s out of retirement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now.
Check out the rundown of what charities Shaq and Gronkowski are supporting:
We're live! I'm taking on @SHAQ in epic challenges while raising money for social justice on Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach Presented by @TheGeneralAuto! Plus performances from @SnoopDogg, @DaBabyDaBaby, @Diplo, @Steve Aoki, @DJCarnage & more! Watch me beat Shaq 🏆 👀 #TeamGRONK https://t.co/wpnxfWTmTS— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 28, 2020
“Team SHAQ is supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It takes an army of people, a safe environment, high-quality programs, and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids. Boys & Girls Clubs don’t just do one thing, we do whatever it takes to build great futures for America’s young people.”
“Team GRONK is supporting the NAACP Empowerment Programs. The NAACP and NAACP Empowerment Programs, Inc. will work together at national and local levels in pursuit of their longstanding mission: to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”
“Sports & Music uniquely bring people together and SHAQ & GRONK are combining them to help in the fight against social injustices. The live-streamed party with a purpose will feature epic SHAQ vs GRONK challenges & superstar musical performances while raising money for The NAACP and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in an effort to help in the fight against social injustices. In addition, our partner DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America.”
Will you be tuning in for the silly livestream? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Photo Credit: Miami Herald/Dylan Rives
The Man
June 28, 2020prevnext
It's on!
prevnext
Let’s goo Gronk! pic.twitter.com/FBOd6Q7H8I— Christine. (@Cajmonay) June 28, 2020
He's been dancing all day
prevnext
My money is on this guy pic.twitter.com/dIoT99FZ7I— Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) June 28, 2020
Absolutely correct
prevnext
Didn’t think I’d be watching Gronk sing the Spongebob theme song tonight but 2020 is just one wild ride after another #ShaqVsGronk— Kyle (@kyler413) June 28, 2020
A whole lot of fun
prevnext
This Shaq vs Gronk live show is kinda lit, can't even lie— Rozzaeee🏄🏾♂️ (@ReyZach_) June 28, 2020
Pure chaos
prevnext
Shaq is lip syncing vs Gronk in a onesie live on TikTok... 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/Y0EBJdimhO— Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) June 28, 2020
Life is so weird
prevnext
2020 is full of surprises. Never expected to watch Dwight video chat with a group of sasquatches and Gronk lip sync to the spongebob theme song in the same week. That is FOR SURE.— Laura Hoesly (@LauraHoesly) June 28, 2020
Saturday is going fine
prevnext
Getting to see this Shaq vs Gronk finally gives purpose to having Tik Tok on my phone— Will✊🏾 (@1WiS3_Guy) June 28, 2020
Absolutely
prevnext
The Shaq vs Gronk Show looks fun. So much entertainment for the stay at home! 🙂— Joallore (@clickflickca) June 28, 2020
Would watch this
prev
i would defeat shaq + gronk in a hot wing comp quite easily— hot neck scar (@monster_ultra) June 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.