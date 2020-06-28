Shaq and Rob Gronkowski Are Throwing A Live-Streamed Party For Charity And People Are Hype

Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski are throwing a live-streamed party for charity and people are thoroughly entertained. The two sports stars decided to get together and raise some money to fight social injustices. Both Gronk and Shaq have crossed paths before, like that time the NFL champion crashed one of The Diesel’s DJ gigs. So, you know when these two big personalities collide, there’s going to be some fun had. Even better than all the live performances by artists like DaBaby, Steve Aoki, and Diplo. There’s a live lip-sync battle and more shenanigans to come. So, people are packing in on social media to enjoy Saturday evening’s full festivities. All this running around will probably be a good warm-up for Gronk as he’s out of retirement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now.

Check out the rundown of what charities Shaq and Gronkowski are supporting:

“Team SHAQ is supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. It takes an army of people, a safe environment, high-quality programs, and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids. Boys & Girls Clubs don’t just do one thing, we do whatever it takes to build great futures for America’s young people.”

“Team GRONK is supporting the NAACP Empowerment Programs. The NAACP and NAACP Empowerment Programs, Inc. will work together at national and local levels in pursuit of their longstanding mission: to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”

“Sports & Music uniquely bring people together and SHAQ & GRONK are combining them to help in the fight against social injustices. The live-streamed party with a purpose will feature epic SHAQ vs GRONK challenges & superstar musical performances while raising money for The NAACP and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in an effort to help in the fight against social injustices. In addition, our partner DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America.”

Will you be tuning in for the silly livestream?

