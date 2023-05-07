Skittles Introduces 2023 Pride Packs

With June just around the corner, Pride Month is upon us again and as they have for several years, Skittles is celebrating with limited edition Pride packs and this year, the brand is trading its signature rainbow for original designs created by artists within the LGBTQ+ community. This marks the second year that Skittles has teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists for their Pride packs, with each artist using their work to help others feel seen.

This year's artists include a wide range of talents, including illustrators, animators, cartoonists, and more. You can check out a little bit of information about each artist for yourself below. Each Pride pack also includes a QR code that consumers can follow to Skittles.com/PRIDE where they can hear each artist share more about the importance of LGBTQ+ stories.

• Zipeng Zhu (he/him) of New York, NY is a Chinese-born artist, designer, art director, illustrator and animator who wants to make every day a razzle-dazzle musical.

• Symone Salib (she/her) of Philadelphia, PA is a first-generation Cuban/Egyptian street artist, muralist, and educator.

• Mady G (he/they) of Hudson Valley, NY is an illustrator who highlights their interests in fashion, horror, nature, LGBTQ+ civil rights and psychedelic across their various illustrative works.

• Bianca Xunise (they/them) of Chicago, IL is an American cartoonist, who became the first nationally syndicated non-binary cartoonist after joining the comic strip Six Chix.

• Shanée Benjamin (she/her) of Brooklyn, NY is an art director and illustrator who is passionate about creating community and connection through her art.

We're proud to partner with @GLAAD to continue celebrating and amplifying the LGBTQ+ community.



Throughout May and June, we've partnered with LGBTQ+ artists to design and release five limited-edition SKITTLES packs that tell visual stories of Pride, and we'll donate $1 for every

"As part of Mars Wrigley's commitment to inspire moments of everyday happiness, Skittles is honored to once again celebrate, uplift, and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences – stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity and generate empathy."

For every Skittles Pride pack purchased, $1 will be donated up to $100,000 to GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs. Skittles first began their partnership with GLAAD back in 2020. As in years past, the special Pride packs will contain the candy's original five fruit flavors — strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon. In addition to this year's Pride packs, the brand will be rolling out additional elements to their 2023 Pride program with more information about those elements yet to come.

The 2023 Skittles Pride packs, available in 4oz Share Size Packs and 15.6oz Stand Up Pouches are available at select retailers nationwide from May through mid-July.