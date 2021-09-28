Skittles Brings Back Lime Flavor After 8 Years

Eight years ago, Skittles made a pretty big change to their flavor lineup when they replaced the lime candy piece – that’s the green one – with a green apple flavor. As lime had been a part of Five Fruity Flavors since Skittles was launched in 1979, the flavor change broke the hearts of some Skittles fans but now those candy-loving hearts can heal. Skittles has announced that the classic lime flavor is back in Skittles Original Flavor packs permanently starting next month.



Back in 2013, the band made the switch from lime to green apple after the green apple flavor out-performed lime in taste tests. Since then, the lime versus green apple debate has raged on and Skittles has even temporarily returned lime to the line-up for limited runs, including a special, all-lime pack earlier this year. But now, lime’s back for good thanks to the devotion of Skittles fans.



“It’s no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for SKITTLES fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it’s time for Lime to return to the rainbow,” Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager said in a statement. “What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can’t be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good.”



Packs of the newly-restored original flavor lineup for Skittles Original – orange, lemon, grape, strawberry, and lime – will start hitting store shelves in October with a full nationwide roll-out taking place over the course of the year. Sour packs of Skittles will also feature the original flavor lineup.



As you can guess, fans are pretty stoked that lime Skittles are making a permanent comeback. Candy fans have been sounding off on social media about just how thrilled they are that lime is back. You can check out a sampling of the responses below and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

The world is healing

they’re changing green apple skittles back to lime the world is healing. — marisa ♡ (@rismanagement) September 27, 2021

Not a joke!

https://twitter.com/delicatepisces/status/1442672079799730184?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Redemption

Redemption with today’s announcement of the return of lime skittles https://t.co/lBhVIcAfeg — joe kaup (@joe34pitcher) September 28, 2021

Happy

https://twitter.com/GotDammWatkins/status/1442962060829020166?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s the simple things

https://twitter.com/verabbit_/status/1442674502127833091?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Life has meaning again

https://twitter.com/Blankzilla/status/1442635049237626886?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

…maybe not quite that powerful.