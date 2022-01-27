Sonic Bringing Back Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone and Blast For a Limited Time

Sonic Drive-In is bringing two Oreo favorites back to their menu for a limited time. The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast are both returning at drive-in locations nationwide starting on January 31st with both treats available for purchase at restaurants and via the Sonic app through Sunday, March 27th.

The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone features a waffle cone made of chocolate Oreo cookies layered with sweet Oreo creme, filled with real ice cream, and topped with another layer of sweet Oreo creme and Oreo cookie pieces.

The Double Stuff Oreo Blast is described as a spoonable desert that features real ice cream blended with sweet Oreo creme and Oreo cookie pieces, then topped with even more Oreo cookie pieces.

“In capturing the delightful taste of OREO Cookies, our culinary team wanted to ensure every aspect of the iconic cookie was infused into the Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone and Blast treats,” said Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC. “By layering our Real Ice Cream with sweet OREO Crème and OREO Cookie pieces, we were able to bring America’s Favorite Cookie to America’s favorite Drive-In!”

And Oreo fans have a lot more treats to get excited about in addition to Sonic bringing back these two favorites. Earlier this week it was announced that the iconic cookie is releasing special, limited edition The Batman Oreo cookies celebrating the release of the film in theaters in March. Oreo also announced a new line of frozen treats, including Frozen Cones, Sandwiches, Bars, and of course, ice cream. The brand also recently launched new Birthday Cake cookies to celebrate Oreo’s 110th birthday and the much-loved Oreo Cakesters made their triumphant return. Those treats were joined by Nutter Butter Cakesters as permanent items in the Oreo and Nutter Butter portfolios.

The Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast return to Sonic-Drive in on Monday, January 21st.

Are you excited for the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast to return to Sonic? What is your favorite Oreo treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!