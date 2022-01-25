The Batman Oreo Cookies Revealed

When Batman Forever came out, riding the wave of one of the biggest PR campaigns ever for a movie at that point, Nabisco was not yet in the habit of making custom Oreo cookies. Fans missed out on what surely would have been a sickly-green Oreo filling, in keeping with the neon of the movie and of all things associated with Jim Carrey’s take on The Riddler. Well, there’s a new Riddler now, and a new Batman movie, and Nabisco revealed today that there will indeed be special Oreos celebrating The Batman when it comes to theaters in March.

They released a teaser video for the limited-edition sandwich cookies, which plays on The Riddler’s defining trait of taunting Batman with vexing clues as to where he will strike next. Of course, in the case of The Batman, a more grounded and gritty Dark Knight is facing off with a Riddler who’s a demented serial killer, so…creepy cookie ad?

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.



When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman swings into theaters on March 4.

