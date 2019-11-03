Sonic Revives the Classic Patty Melt on Texas Toast

After a brief hiatus, Sonic is reviving its classic Patty Melt for a limited time starting next week. Featuring a 100-percent all-beef patty, two slices of American cheese, and grilled onions, the Patty Melt is topped with both mayo and mustard before being sandwiched between two delightfully toasted pieces of Sonic’s Texas Toast. According to a statement sent out by the iconic drive-in restaurant, the sandwich will be available for just $3.99 at participating locations beginning November 4th. It’s unclear just how long the sandwich will remain on the menu at the locations.

“A perfectly toasted Patty Melt, full of savory flavors from the beef mixed with the sweetness of grilled onions and meltiness of American Cheese is hard to beat,” Sonic product innovation boss Scott Uehlein said in the statement. “The two thick slices of Texas Toast soak up all those wonderful flavors to give guests a special sandwich experience they’ll crave over and over.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a separate report from the team at Chew Boom, the drive-in joint is also set to unveil two new sides in the form of Chili Cheese Bites and Bac Mac & Cheese Bites. The Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites consists of bite-sized portions of the classic pasta dish tossed with bacon while the chili cheese bites use a blend of the stew and cheese in a thicker breading. Both items are deep-fried and carry a suggested price tag of $2.99. The new Bites items will also be participating locations starting November 4th.

What’s your go-to item at Sonic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!