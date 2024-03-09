Sour Patch Kids Carrots Are a Thing (but They're Not What You Think)

Though the Sour Patch Kids crew is still far away from introducing carrot-flavored candy, the company has revealed a similar-enough offering for the season. Friday, Sour Patch Kids officially unveiled its Sour Patch Kids Carrots; the new product features newly-designed packaging made to resemble the orange vegetable, while it's then stuffed with orange-flavored Sour Patch Kids.

Despite being a seasonal offering, the new Sour Patch Kids Carrots should be available at most big box stores nationwide wherever the company's other treats are sold.

"A seasonal twist on Sour Patch Kids candy – the Sour Patch Kids Carrot packs feature orange-flavored sour candy gummies in carrot-shaped packaging," the company says in a statement. "The new spring-inspired Carrot packs offer an exciting twist to the traditional spring-inspired treats – whether hidden in the garden for a fun hunt or enjoyed with friends and family."

Along with Sour Patch Kids Carrots, other items expected to release from the company this year include Jelly Beans and gummy Bunnies as well.

It's far from the first the brand has done seasonal or holiday-themed items. Last fall, Sour Patch Kids rolled out (for the first time ever) special Sour Patch Kids flavored after apples and other traditional autumn flavors.

"We're helping consumers turn over a new leaf this fall with our seasonal introduction of SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy. This limited-edition product captures autumn's essence in a soft, chewy candy that delivers the ultimate sour-then-sweet combination our fans know and love," Mondelēz International senior brand manager Jenna Carls offered at the time. "Whether you're looking for a back-to-school treat, planning a trip to the local orchard or preparing for the next tailgate, SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy delivers all the tart and tangy fun this fall."