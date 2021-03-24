Sour Patch Kids Giving $1,000 to Fans Who Prank Their Friends

✖

April Fools' Day is right around the corner, and the Sour Patch Kids are going to try and help you celebrate. Tuesday, Mondelez International announced the creation of the "Sour Patch Prank Fund," a total of $25,000 it plans on gifting fans of the candy to prank their friends and family. As part of the promotion, 25 random pranksters that participate will each be gifted $1,000 for their shenanigans.

Outside of the cash prize, the Sour Patch Kids brand will gift 100 additional pranksters free candy. The contest is being held entirely through TikTok, so those participating must follow the official @therealsourpatchkids account and include two hashtags in the video of their prank — #SourPatchPrankFund and #Sweepstakes.

“After such a tough year, we know that our fans are ready for some normalcy, including the return of playful traditions such as pranking on April Fools’ Day,” Sour Path Kids marketing manager Mili Laddha said in a statement. “We know our fans are already sharing pranks on TikTok, so as the most followed snack brand on TikTok, we knew we had to bring some fun back to our favorite holiday. That’s why we’re so excited to see our fans turn into a ‘Kid’ for a day for the chance to win some sweet prizes.”

The contest is open from March 27th through April 1st, with winners of the contest chosen on April 2nd. To alert fans, the Sour Patch Kids account will comment on the videos of the selected winners.

The brand was also sure to include ground rules for those pranking, the do's and don'ts of what the contest is all about. You can find those rules below, and anyone who violates a single "don't" will be eliminated from the contest.

Do’s

Be safe! A small prank is all you need to enter. Any pranks deemed unsafe by us will be disqualified automatically, so if you want to have a chance to win a prize, keep your prank safe!

You must have permission from anyone included in your video before posting it on TikTok.

Have fun and cause some playful and safe mischief.

Bring in adult family members or friends, but don’t forget to social distance, where appropriate.

Get creative and imaginative. It’s your turn to be a Kid.

Make sure you’re not too sour, and don’t forget to be sweet.

Don'ts