New Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest Just Dropped

Though most food brands are focusing on their pumpkin spice output during this time of the year, the Sour Patch Kids team is trying something different. While those zig with pumpkin, Mondelēz International announced Tuesday it's zagging with the introduction of Apple Harvest Sour Patch Kids. Three distinct apple flavors are featured in the new product, including Cranberry Apple, Apple Cider, and Caramel Apple.

"We're helping consumers turn over a new leaf this fall with our seasonal introduction of SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy. This limited-edition product captures autumn's essence in a soft, chewy candy that delivers the ultimate sour-then-sweet combination our fans know and love," Mondelēz International senior brand manager Jenna Carls offered in a press release. "Whether you're looking for a back-to-school treat, planning a trip to the local orchard or preparing for the next tailgate, SOUR PATCH KIDS Apple Harvest candy delivers all the tart and tangy fun this fall."

The new Sour Patch Kids should be available immediately wherever candy is sold. Apple Harvest Sour Patch Kids are currently only being sold in one size, a 10-ounce pouch.

It's the second major flavor the Sour Patch Kids brand has introduced this year, previously rolling out a tart—even by SPK standards—lemonade variety earlier this summer.

"With Lemonade Fest, we've created a fun and refreshing candy that perfectly captures the ultimate essence of sour-then-sweet, in a way that only SOUR PATCH KIDS can. We know our Gen Z fans will love the bright, lemonade-inspired flavors," Mondelēz's Grace Howard said at the time. "Whether you're lounging by the pool, trick-or-treating, looking for a cool stocking stuffer, or puckering up for Valentine's Day, SOUR PATCH KIDS Lemonade Fest delivers a tangy tingle that will keep the summer vibe alive all year long."

There's been no word on just how long Apple Harvest Sour Patch Kids will be available, so you might want to snag a pouch or two should you come across them.