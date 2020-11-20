Star Wars: Rise of The Resistance Ride Recognized with Award

✖

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won an award from the Themed Entertainment Association. The Disney Parks attraction had an eventful first year of operation. Most fans were looking forward to riding it this year after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered. The coronavirus pandemic presented unique challenges for the company. However, with some tweaks to their line queues and restrictions to enforce distancing, the parks opened in Florida. Initial reviews have been very positive, and the Thea Awards agreed. They told the Disney Parks blog about the honor and gave their reasoning for awarding these awards.

TEA said of Rise of the Resistance, “the most technologically advanced theme park attraction in existence today… the entire attraction, from front to back, is one massive magic trick that leaves riders gobsmacked and represents the absolute pinnacle of how our industry can entertain an audience at a theme park.”

Disney continues to set the bar in innovative technology and compelling storytelling at its theme parks, as evidenced by several recent accolades. Read about these distinguished honors: https://t.co/Quz9uu7p59 pic.twitter.com/nlTbhjxdFI — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 19, 2020

When it came to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the association said, “With a combination of physical sets, Audio-Animatronics® figures, animated media, and projection-mapping techniques, all syncing in time with trackless vehicles and a catchy original song and musical score, it turns a two-dimensional cartoon world into an immersive, eye-popping experience. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway raises the bar for all dark rides to come.”

On a recent investor call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he wished California would allow their parks to open there. It doesn't look like Disneyland or California Adventure will be opening their gates in 2020.

“Unfortunately, we are extremely disappointed that the State of California continues to keep Disneyland closed, despite our proven track record. Our health and safety protocols are all science-based and have the support of labor unions representing 99% of our hourly Cast Members," Chapek explained. "Frankly, as we and other civic leaders have stated before, we believe the State leadership should look objectively at what we’ve achieved successfully at our parks around the world – all based on science – as opposed to setting an arbitrary standard that is precluding our Cast Members from getting back to work while decimating small businesses in the local community.”

