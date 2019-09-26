New Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Attraction Revealed at Disney World and Disneyland

The expansion of the Star Wars brand under Disney continues, as news has come in that a new Star Wars attraction is coming to the Disney World and Disneyland theme parks. Titled “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance”, the new attraction will allow attendees to play through a the Star Wars Sequel saga, from the viewpoint of Resistance fighters taking on the First Order. Most of the details are being kept under wraps; however, as Managing Story Editor of Walt Disney Imagineering, Margaret Kerrison describes, “Rise of the Resistance” will be a “cool, epic, and very elaborate story, for you to feel like you are truly in an immersive, authentic, and 360° experience.”

You can check out GMA’s first reveal of “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” in the video below!

The video reveals a few scant details, like the fact that Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren will both be a part of the attraction. In fact, the two central characters of the Sequel Trilogy, and their respective light/dark side story arcs seem to be a central theme of the attraction.

As Kerrison teases:

“Everyone has the capacity to be a hero, and I think that’s what we really want our guests to feel, is that when they come in here, they feel like they can be that spark to make a mark in the galaxy.”

“Rise of the Resistance” will be part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of the Disney parks, which opened at both locations earlier this year. That area of the theme park is modeled to resemble the Black Spire Outpost village on the frontier world of Batuu, and now we’re getting to see how new attractions like Rise of the Resistance will be added into the larger Galaxy’s Edge theme.

This all marks Disney’s continued theme park integration of brands like Marvel and Star Wars, which it has acquired in the last decade. Also on the horizon is a Marvel-themed “campus” area of both Disney World and Disneyland, which will be used to replace aged attractions like Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and the Armageddon ride. We’ll keep you updated on all these geek-themed attractions, as they come to light.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on December 5th; it will open in Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on January 17, 2020.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.