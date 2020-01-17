Huge Crowds Mob Disneyland on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Opening Day

Just about a month after the highly-anticipated Rise of the Resistance attraction opened in Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, the House of Mouse on the West Coast is finally opening the gates on the new ride. Disneyland debuted Rise of the Resistance on Friday morning and it has led to some massive crowds throughout the entire park. Guests currently attending Disneyland have flooded social media with photos and videos from their experience.

Yes, the Disney parks are always crowded, but the hordes waiting for Rise of the Resistance are something else entirely. Some people were waiting in line for the park to open as early as 3am, more than three hours before the gates were even ready to open. Folks were let in to the park itself around 6:30am, though they couldn’t do much but get breakfast on Main Street until the rides started working at 8am. Even the lines for Starbucks have been wrapped around the building.

Unlike most other Disney rides, Rise of the Resistance doesn’t just keep people waiting in a line to get in. You have to go to the ride’s entrance as early as possible and get a grouping number, then return to the ride later in the day when your number is close.

You can take a look below at the massive crowds swarming Disneyland on Friday to check out the new attraction.

Massive Crowds

It’s Rise of the Resistance opening day at Disneyland. This is the crowd waiting to get inside the parks at 3:50am. #Disneyland #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/HJHUTMJVY4 — Romeo Garcia (@tekmote) January 17, 2020

Hours Before Open

Me when I realize there are still 5 hours until park opening #RiseOfTheResistance



Yes they really just played this bizarre astromech droid audio for like two minutes, and then went back to the usual music loop 💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ai1fihFz5H — Dante (@dprincipe3) January 17, 2020

Crowds Getting Hyped

Even maintenance crews are getting the crowds pumped at @DisneylandToday for the opening of #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/TwN0apSCZU — Theme Park Duo (@ThemeParkDuo) January 17, 2020

Starbucks Line

Got in line at 4 am for #RiseoftheResistance opening day at Disneyland!



It’s 6am and they just opened up main street, the line for Starbucks wraps all the way out the store. We’re vlogging the whole adventure 💕 pic.twitter.com/t1bJLAAOE4 — Sierra Schultzzie (@Schultzzie) January 17, 2020

PACKED

Opening Day for Rise of the Resistance crowd is looking exciting and PACKED! #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/o8fE6KuHuT — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@francisdominiic) January 17, 2020

The Lines Don’t End

5:05am. The line to get inside Disneyland is almost halfway to California Adventure. #RiseOfTheResistance #disneyland pic.twitter.com/MKmLL9B0sY — Romeo Garcia (@tekmote) January 17, 2020

10,000 Strong

