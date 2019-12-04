Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance First Photos Released

The biggest attraction to ever grace the galaxy far, far away has finally arrived. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the newest ride to open at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World, and it’s an immersive experience that puts guests into the fight against the First Order. Featuring characters from the Star Wars films like Rey, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, Finn, General Hux, and BB-8, Rise of the Resistance takes you on a journey from Batuu to a First Order ship and back again.

Rise of the Resistance makes its highly-anticipated debut on Wednesday night in Orlando, but it will likely take a while for everyone excited about the attraction to get down to Florida and experience it themselves. Fortunately, Disney has revealed the first look at Rise of the Resistance.

Below you’ll find 22 new photos from Rise of the Resistance, showing off what the ride has in store, as well as some looks at the area around it. From Poe’s X-wing to the inner-workings of the First Order, these photos show off everything you’re hoping to see from the ride without giving too much away.

Take a look at all 22 new photos from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance below!

