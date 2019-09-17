Starbucks “Secret Menu” Cinderella Latte Goes Viral

When it comes to drinks at Starbucks while the coffee chain’s real menu is fairly extensive with both regular offerings and different seasonal drinks, if there’s something you want, chances are likely your barista can put it together. Now, fans of the ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte have gone off-menu with the fall favorite drink to create the Cinderella Latte that’s taking social media by storm.

According to Delish, the so-called “secret menu” drink was created by a Starbucks barista who just so happens to be a Disney fan and it’s surprisingly straightforward as these special creations go. All a customer has to do is order a Pumpkin Spice Latte of their choice — hot, iced, blended as a Frappuccino, they all work — and swap out half of the pumpkin spice flavor pumps for white mocha. That’s it! Its creator, “@happiestteesonearth” on Instagram, shared the “recipe” and it was quickly picked up by various fan pages. Now, a year later, it’s a must-try for any Pumpkin Spice Latte and Disney fan.

As for what this Cinderella Latte actually tastes like, reports are mixed. Some say it somehow tastes more like pumpkin with the addition of the white mocha while others simply seem to prefer it to the original PSL. I’ve personally tried the beverage and tend to agree that it does give the latte a bit more of a pumpkin flavor. Your own mileage may vary.

What won’t vary, however, is the availability of this off-menu treat. The Cinderella Latte can only be created when the Pumpkin Spice Latte is available, meaning that fans of the drink generally only have until pumpkin spice supplies run out or Starbucks rolls out their winter holiday menu later this year. So for those wanting to try the magical creation they definitely don’t want to let the clock strike midnight (metaphorically-speaking) before they’ve had a chance.

And for fans wanting a more “official” seasonal Disney-inspired drink, if they happen to be at Disneyland, they can check out Disneyland Resort’s Starbucks Halloween menu, featuring the Maleficent Frappuccino and the Dr. Facilier Elixir, both available through October 31st.