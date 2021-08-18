Dunkin's Fall Lineup (And PSL!) Launches Today

✖

It is the most wonderful time of the year and no, we don't mean Christmas. It's August and that means it is pumpkin spice season and Dunkin' is launching their full fall lineup including the fan-favorite pumpkin spice latte today, Wednesday, August 18th bringing the flavors of fall to fans earlier than ever.

This year, Dunkin's fall lineup includes a mix of beloved favorites and new offerings and it isn't just coffee. There are treats as well. This year's lineup includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin, and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. For those who aren't in on the pumpkin craze, Dunkin' also has apple lovers covered as well with new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refreshers, new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers, and an Apple Cider Donut. There's also a new, 100% Guatemalan Coffee, the newest in the brand's Limited Batch Series. You can check out the official description of the fall menu below.

NEW Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: For the ultimate pumpkin experience, Dunkin's new premium pumpkin pick, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, offers Dunkin's Cold Brew – coffee steeped in cold water for 12 hours for an incredibly rich, ultra-smooth, full-bodied beverage – made with pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping. Dunkin's new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is light orange in color and has sweet notes of pumpkin and hints of warm spices such as cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg. The drink is served with a special sip lid so fall fanatics can enjoy the layers of velvety Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and delicious bold Cold Brew to the fullest.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin' takes latte lovers to tantalizing new levels with a smooth blend of pumpkin flavor swirl and vanilla flavor in a creamy iced latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. The vanilla brings out the sweetness and rounds out the spice notes in the pumpkin, giving more of a custard-type flavor that only enhances the pumpkin enjoyment.

NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher and NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher: For delicious non-coffee choices to stay refreshed all fall long, Dunkin' has two new options for autumn as vibrant as the fall foliage itself. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with Green Tea and B Vitamins for a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin' Coconut Refresher brings apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconut milk for a bright beverage that's subtly sweet.

100% Guatemalan Coffee: The newest hot coffee in the brand's Limited Batch Series, 100% Guatemalan is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. Sourced exclusively from Guatemala, one of the world's most highly regarded coffee-growing regions, this single-origin coffee has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts, making it approachable and easy to drink.

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees: The perfect pumpkin pour for keeping you fueled for fall, Dunkin's beloved Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl is available in its hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, Cold Brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. Guests can customize this classic coffee with milk, cream, as well as several nondairy options, including creamy coconut milk, oat milk, and almond milk.

Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin: Fall isn't complete without the classic treat of Dunkin's Pumpkin Donut, a glazed pumpkin cake donut that can also be enjoyed as MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, along with Dunkin's Pumpkin Muffin, topped with white icing and sweet streusel crumbs.

Apple Cider Donut: Dunkin's Apple Cider Donut features an apple cider cake ring tossed in cinnamon sugar.

All of the fall Dunkin' menu items are available beginning August 18th and will be available for a limited time. Also, from now until September 14, restaurant guests can enjoy a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for just $3 while supplies last.

Are you excited for Dunkin's fall menu? What's your favorite Pumpkin Spice item? Let us know in the comments!