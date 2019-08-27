Starbucks Adds Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to Fall Menu

Fall arrives at Starbucks on Tuesday with the return of the fan-favorite cultural phenomenon that is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but the unofficial drink of fall won’t be the only pumpkin-related beverage hitting the popular coffee chain’s menu on August 27. Starbucks will debut their new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew alongside the PSL and Salted Caramel Mocha.

According to Chewboom, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is the first new pumpkin cold beverage offering from Starbucks since the Pumpkin Spiced Latte (which, yes, you can get iced) first appeared in 2003. The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with “Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, and finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam — made with real pumpkin — and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.”

The drink is just part of the chain’s fall menu which, in addition to the beverages will feature seasonal treats as well, like the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and a Cat Cake Pop which isn’t pumpkin-flavored, but features a “soft, creamy vanilla cake and white chocolaty icing with a new feline design.”

If heading to your local Starbucks for a beverage isn’t in the cards, you can also get your pumpkin spice fix at your local store. A refrigerated version of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte has been spotted on store shelves at Walmart, while shelf-stable versions have been spotted at Woodman’s, Hy-Vee, and Target. Both are convenient ways to get your pumpkin spice fix.

As is the case with most pumpkin spice offerings, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, and the treat offerings are all technically limited edition items so you’ll want to enjoy them while you can — and definitely before Red Cup season hits in a few short months.

Starbucks’ fall menu will be available beginning August 27.

