Stove Top Releases "Stuffy" Thanksgiving Fashion Line

The holidays look a little different this year. Thanks to COVID-19, many aren't gathering together as they have in the past to celebrate and, as many of us have been sticking to home since things largely shut down back in the spring, even for those of us who are finding ways to celebrate at home, we're doing it as comfortably as possible. Now, the folks at Stove Top are offering a way to make the holidays a bit fancy with their own take on "stuffy" formalwear: The Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection.

The limited-edition collection was created with the idea that "with nowhere to go and nowhere to be the last eight months, comfy clothes have become the exclusive wardrobe for Americans in quarantine." To make things a bit more "stuffy", they're introducing five stuffing-inspired fashions. The collection includes a unisex, red velvet dinner jacket complete with stuffing lining, "stufflinks" stuffing cuff links, a reversible Stove Top shawl, a "spiffy" stuffed headband, and a Stove Top handkerchief that doubles as a pocket square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stove Top (@stove_topstuffing)

"Let's face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year," Brand manager of Stove Top Juliet Levine said. "We hope our Stove Top Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving."

If you're interested in any of these "stuffy" fashions, here's what you need to know. The limited-edition pieces retail between $4.79 and $30 and will be available at www.LetsGetStuffy.com starting Tuesday, November 17th at 12p.m. ET. The collection is expected to go fast so stuffing fans will want to be sure to act fast. Additionally, the Stove Top brand will be making a donation of 50,000 meals to Feeding America to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving.

And, if by some chance "stuffy" formalwear isn't your thing, there's still other food-related merch you can check out. Stouffer's is releasing their own line of merch featuring various cheese-themed items which you can find out more about here.

Will you be checking out Stove Top's Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection? Let us know in the comments.