Stouffer's Releasing New Merch Line Including Insulated Lassagna Fanny Pack

With Halloween just a few days away, that means winter holidays including Christmas are just around the corner as well and while 2020 has been a pretty wild year, Stouffer's is taking the "everything is better with cheese" approach to holiday gifting with its first-ever line of merch featuring various cheese-themed items -- including a one-of-a kind insulated lasagna fanny pack that will let you take your favorite cheesy dish on the go.

On November 17th at noon ET, Stouffer’s will launch its new merch exclusively on ShopStouffers.com. Included in the lineup are six cheese-themed offerings including the "Don't Talk To Me Until I've Had My Mac & Cheese" mug, "Let's Canoodle" blanket, "Mac & Cheese Is Self-Care" t-shirt, “Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna.” t-shirt, "Hunger Attack" insulated fanny pack, and the "Layer Up" sweatshirt. You can check them out for yourself in the tweet shared by Stouffer's official Twitter account below.

👀 We've got some fun stuff cookin' up! Stouffer's merch store is coming November 17th! pic.twitter.com/D1R9eYU62R — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) October 26, 2020

The real stand out of the collection is the "Hunger Attack" fanny pack, described as being the perfect size for your favorite Stouffer's lasagna offering.

"This isn’t any ol’ belt bag…it’s cheddar – perfectly sized to fit your favorite Stouffer’s Lasagna, with insulation to enjoy the deliciousness warm while on-the-go," a press release reads. "Simply heat your variety of choice, pop in the pouch and you’re on your way to flavor town! Fork sold separately."

According to Stouffer's, additional items will be added to the collection during the holiday season. Offerings are available only while supplies last. Prices start at $7.95.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Stouffer's new merch line? What are your thoughts about the "Hunger Attack" insulated fanny pack? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.