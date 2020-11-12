Cheetos Cookbook Announced

✖

Following in the footsteps of its sister-company MTN DEW, the Cheetos brand is releasing its first-ever official holiday cookbook. Thursday morning, Cheetos revealed Bon-Appe-Cheetos: A Holiday Cook by Chester & Friends, a cookbook featuring 22 recipes that each use the iconic snack. Furthermore, PepsiCo Foods launched a new website — MoreSmilesWithEveryBite.com — that features recipes using ingredients from some of the company's other brands.

“For years the Cheetos brands’ passionate fanbase has inspired us with their creative use of Cheetos as a cheesy, crunchy or spicy recipe ingredient, so we’re thrilled to return the favor with these exclusive holiday recipes,” Frito-Lay marketing chief Rachel Ferdinando said in a statement. “Broader than Cheetos, we’re seeing incredible trends of at-home mealtime occasions on the rise, so we created a PepsiCo Foods recipe hub that can serve as a one-stop shop for recipes ranging from Cheetos ‘Mashed Paw-Tatoes’ to Quaker Chocolate Brownie Oatmeal Cookies. It’s sure to bring a smile to snack fans’ faces this holiday season.”

A few of the recipes included in the cookbook can be found below:

Flamin' Hot Friendsgiving Turkey

Chester's Kickin' Cornbread Dressing

Chester's Cheesy Skillet Corn

Good, Better, Best Pumpkin Pie

Beginning November 13th, Cheetos fiends can go to Cheetos.com to get their cookbook. They'll be available to anyone who makes a minimum $35 donation to the World Central Kitchen as supplies last.

The company is also asking for participation on social, and anyone who posts their own Cheetos-theme recipes on social media will be entered in to win a hard-cover copy of the book. More details on that promotion can be seen here.

Earlier this week, MTN DEW also released a similar cookbook — The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes — using fan-submitted recipes that each use the iconic soda in some shape, way, or form.

"The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we've continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day," Dew marketing chief Nicole Portwood said in a statement Tuesday." Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years. In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!"