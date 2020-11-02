Halloween: Taco Bell Fan Makes Terrifying Graveyard Out of Cancelled Items

✖

The fallout from spooky season continues as one Taco Bell fan has concocted one of the most terrifying lawn decorations of the season. One Long Island resident is going viral for the Taco Bell graveyard sitting in their front lawn. Using the news of the taco chain's massive menu overhaul this year, the Halloween decorator made one gravestone for each item pulled from the menu, including the Mexican Pizza, 7-Layer Burrito, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

The video initially surfaced on TikTok and has started to make its way around other social media platforms, including Twitter and Reddit. See it for yourself below — and may these items forever Rest In Peace.

The menu overhaul takes place later this month, though some chains have already started running out of the necessary ingredients to make some of the items. According to Taco Bell operating officer Mike Grams, the changes were born out of a necessity to make the chain's kitchens more efficient.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” Grams said in a statement earlier this year. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

A comprehensive list of the items Taco Bell has removed this year can be found below.

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Quesarito

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers

Chips & Dip

Mini Skillet Bowl

Mexican PIzza

Pico de Gallo

Shredded Chicken

Items that have since been added include the new Chicken Chipotle Melt, Dragonfruit Freeze, Green Sauce, Quesalpas, and Toasted Cheddar Chalupas.

Cover photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images