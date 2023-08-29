Subway Wants You to Eat Sandwiches in Its New Blimp

The sandwich chain has unveiled a massive new blimp that it plans to serve sandwiches out of.

Subway is hitting the skies in what looks to be the world's largest sandwich. Tuesday, the sandwich chain unveiled it's taking flight in an all-new Subway Blimp that will also serve as a fully functioning Subway shop. Select Subway fans will be able to secure a ticket to the blimp, which can fit up to six guests, allowing the group to order and eat a sandwich while flying through the sky.

"The vessel embodies The Beast, one of the new Deli Hero subs introduced in July that boasts a half pound of its new freshly sliced meat," the company said in a press release. "Underneath the nearly 180-foot-long footlong, Subway transformed the gondola into a floating restaurant that accommodates up to six sandwich lovers per trip."

Taking to the skies on Sept. 1, @SUBWAY unveils the Subway in the Sky: a new dining experience onboard a blimp!🥪

Flights will take place in three cities throughout the month of September, and up to 40 lucky fans will get to take part in each set of flights. The Subway Blimp will be in Kansas City, Missouri between September 5th and 7th, Orlando on September 19th and 20th, and in Miami on September 24th through September 26th.

Tickets on the new vessel will be free of charge as Subway fiends can enter a contest to win a spot aboard the blimp. You can find out more about that here.

Subway was just sold to Jimmy John's (kind of)

Earlier this month, Subway announced it was being sold to Roark Capital, an investment firm that owns Inspire Brands, an outfit that owns and operates the likes of Jimmy Johns, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and more.

"This transaction reflects Subway's long-term growth potential, and the substantial value of our brand and our franchisees around the world," Subway CEO John Chidsey said in a press release announcing the deal. "Subway has a bright future with Roark, and we are committed to continuing to focus on a win-win-win approach for our franchisees, our guests and our employees."