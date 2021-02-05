Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd Promises His Halftime Show Will Be “PG”

✖

The Super Bowl gets rolling this Sunday and The Weeknd says things won’t go above a PG rating. A lot of viewers are wondering what the R&B superstar has planned for the Halftime Show. He’ll be trotting out a lot of material from After Hours, his latest album. The Weeknd talked to Variety about the big event coming up and tried to assure people reading that things wouldn’t be getting too risqué on the world’s biggest stage. There have been some high-profile moments that had the censors and parents at home sweating. However, the NFL and most of their sponsors have worked very hard to try and move past any hiccups when it comes to the halftime entertainment. So, expect The Weeknd to go ahead and fall in line on this one.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” he explained. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

When the news of his performance first came down, Roc Nation mogul Jay-Z issued a statement, saying that "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The NFL also penned their own remarks to hype their gigantic event before the curtain goes up. “We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

The Weeknd posted when it got announced, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Do you have a favorite The Weeknd song you’re looking forward to hearing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!