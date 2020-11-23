The Weeknd Fans Concerned After Singer's Bandaged AMAs Appearance

The Weeknd fans are concerned after the Singer’s AMA appearance on Sunday. The R&B artist is fresh off of being announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show act for this season and his album After Hours is critically acclaimed. However, when you get up in front of a crowd with a red jacket and your head bandaged like Batman villain Hush, people are going to wonder what’s going on. For those who don’t know, in the video for lead single “Blinding Lights” the singer finds himself in pretty rough shape after a bender. He’s bleeding from his mouth and staggering around disoriented after a car crash. Fans didn’t know what to make of that clip either, but The Weeknd actually cleared that up in a recent profile with Esquire Magazine. It’s just as literal as it might seem from the YouTube smash hit.

'Blinding Lights' [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights," he explains in the profile. "But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

The Weeknd added “It’s eerie. It’s a little . . . It makes me feel like there’s always, like, a higher being or some powerful beyond being that’s kind of, you know, walking me through life. So yeah, I mean, it is eerie. It’s weird.”

When the news of the Super Bowl gig got announced, he didn’t hide his excitement. "We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he said in a written statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

