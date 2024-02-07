Super Bowl Fans Are Betting on if Paul Rudd, Brad Pitt or Another Celebrity Will Be Shown First During Broadcast

People aren't just betting on the outcome of Super Bowl 2024 - they're betting on which big celebrities will show up first on camera during the big game broadcast.

According to a new report about Super Bowl 2024, there are some serious odds being laid down when it comes to which big celebrities in the crowd will be featured first on the Super Bowl LVIII television broadcast.

The leading bet (at the time of writing this) is the +600 odds in favor of Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) being the first famous face we'll see in the crowd. Pitt is a passionate fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. The game is being played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, a first-time location that certainly invites big celebrities (like anyone in Hollywood) to feasibly show up and claim a seat.

The Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl has also sparked a big bet (+300) that Marvel's Ant-Man star Paul Rudd will be shown in the Super Bowl podcast, as he is also one of the most famous and pronounced celebrity fans of the team. Lesser-known Chiefs fan Henry Winkler (Barry, Happy Days) is the next favorite after Rudd; Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis comes in fourth, being another longtime Chiefs fans who's never been scared to show it.

Other celebs listed as top bets for being shown on the Super Bowl broadcast are Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet (+400), Hot Tub Time Machine star David Koechner (+400), Melissa Etheridge (+500), and Rob Riggle (+700).

The Swift Factor

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

The big elephant in the room for wagers on the 2024 Super Bowl broadcast is Taylor Swift. Swift has become THE biggest talking point of the 2023-2024 NFL Season, thanks to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce. The question of how much camera time Swift gets with every Chiefs game broadcast spiraled out into a weekly debate on social media – one side arguing that the popstar was distracting from and undermining the NFL with her presence, the other side calculating and countering that Swift's total screentime hasn't been all that much, in actuality (less than a minute per game, on average).

For the sake of keeping the betting from going off the rails, BetOnline is NOT including Taylor Swift in its rundown of odds on which celebrities will be shown in the Super Bowl broadcast. First of all, it's already a guarantee that the creative team in charge of broadcasting the Super Bowl will be cutting to Swift with every single moment and play that features her beau Travis Kelce (obvs). Secondly, Swift isn't listed in the odds on the account that she's not a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and therefore wouldn't be featured in the broadcast as the other celebs included in the odds.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be broadcast LIVE on Sunday, February 11th on CBS and Paramount+.

Via: Sports Lens