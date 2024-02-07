Bud Light Genie Grants Wishes, Unleashes T-Rex in Super Bowl Commercial

Bud Light's big Super Bowl commercial enlists a genie to bring together some magic for the big game. In the Super Bowl ad, "The Bud Light Genie" turns an "easy night out" for a group of friends into an outing they won't forget. Along the way, there are appearances from numerous celebrities. Big names liked NFL legend Peyton Manning and Grammy-nominated star Post Malone are along for this magical ride. Wildly enough, UFC CEO Dana White also makes an appearance as well. It's a bit of a whirlwind, but that's what an event like the Super Bowl demands. You can check out the ad for yourself down below and see what the genie's got cooking.

"This year, we're unleashing the Bud Light Genie and all his magic on Super Bowl LVIII, just in time for NFL fans to crack open a Bud Light and join in on the fun of an 'Easy Night Out'," said Todd Allen, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. "And we're bringing that magic from the screen straight to Vegas this year, with epic experiences and unparalleled access for our fans, including custom Super Bowl LVIII packaging in Vegas and a once-in-a-lifetime concert with Zach Bryan and Leon Bridges."

Big Stars Come Through For Bud Light's Ad

(Photo: Bud Light)

"I'm here for the three-peat and stoked to be back with Bud Light for my third Super Bowl commercial," GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 8x RIAA diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone said. "We created something truly epic and pretty damn funny together that I know the fans will love."

"The Super Bowl is the highlight of the NFL season for any player, and it's always been a highlight for the Bud Light team as well," added NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. "We had a lot of fun making this commercial, and I'm sure a lot of people are going to be thinking through what they would wish for if they were lucky enough to meet the Bud Light Genie."

UFC CEO Dana White also had to chime-in. "It was an absolute blast to be a part of Bud Light's Super Bowl commercial this year," he shared. "Anheuser-Busch and the Super Bowl are two of the biggest American brands in the world. The cast, the director and Peyton were fun to work with and it was such an incredible way to kick off my new partnership with AB and Bud Light."

Super Bowl Goes Nickelodeon This Year

(Photo: CBS Sports)

Super Bowl XVIII is doing it big with a special Nickelodeon themed broadcast. SpongeBob SquarePants will be kicking things off with a performance of "Sweet Victory." Then, the big game gets the NFL Slimetime treatment. Fans are really pumped to see all the wild gags after some successful NFL Playoff games in the format.

CBS told fans, "For the first-time ever, characters from SpongeBob SquarePants will join the telecast live, with an animated SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game."

"Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will make her sideline reporting debut, while Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) provides live commentary," the release continued. "NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) help explain penalty calls during the game."

Do you like the commercial? Let us know down in the comments!