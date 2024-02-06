Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Have Awkward Reunion in New Super Bowl Ad

Friends star Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite in a new Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats. You can watch it below!

The tagline of this Super Bowl commercial is "Don't Forget Uber Eats" and the premise is that consumers can only remember the full scope of Uber Eats' usefulness as a delivery method if they make room in their brains by dumping out other information. What ensues is a running gag of famous stars (and random character actors) going airheaded about obvious things we know they should recall. David and Victoria Beckham can't remember the Spice Girls' group name; country star Jellyroll doesn't remember getting those face tattoos – and of course, Jennifer Aniston has no idea where she knows that David guy from.

It's all a very cheeky way for Uber to continue widening its scope as a company, and help focus users on not just one service – but rather considering the larger question of how they can better utilize the service for themselves. Whether it is food delivery, grocery and home goods needs or the classic taxi service, Uber wants you to know it can do it all.

Here's the official caption for the ad:

To remember Uber Eats delivers almost, almost anything, all you have to do is forget something else. Simply make a little room in your brain – like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, USHER, the Beckhams, and Jelly Roll do. Whatever you forget, just remember Uber Eats gets almost anything. Order from your favorite restaurants and convenience stores, online or with the Uber app. The restaurants will prepare your order, and a nearby delivery person will deliver it to your door. We reimagine the way the world moves for the better. For all the things you want to get. For all the ways you want to earn. Across the entire world. In real-time. At the incredible speed of now.

This is one of the most star-studded Super Bowl 2024 commercials yet. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Jellyroll, and even a little end scene surprise from Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show performer, Usher. The schtick with the forgetfulness is balanced enough between the cringe of major stars doing it, and actual funny (zanier) examples from the character actors. As far as Super Bowl ads go, it's a nice safe down-the-middle pitch, that makes full star-power use of its insane cost.

Be sure to check out all of our Super Bowl 2024 (and its commercials) coverage.