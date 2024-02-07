Tracker: Everything You Need to Know About CBS' Post-Super Bowl Series

Tracker, starring This Is Us alum Justin Hartley, is getting the big push from CBS on Sunday.

Every year, one TV show gets the biggest advertising push of all: airing an episode immediately after the Super Bowl. CBS is hosting the big game this year, and it's giving the viewership bump to thriller procedural Tracker. Following the story of a man who tracks down missing people and belongings for cash, Tracker stars This Is Us' Justin Hartley as Carter Shaw. Given its placement on TV after Sunday's big game, the expectation for Tracker is for the series to be one of the biggest new titles on TV this spring.

Tracker is based on the book The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Ben H. Winters created the new series and serves as showrunner alongside Hilary Weisman Graham.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Carter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Carter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Carter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Carter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.

When Does Tracker Air on CBS?

The first episode of Tracker will air live on CBS as soon as the Super Bowl and post-game coverage comes to an end. That means there isn't a set time when you can expect the series to premiere. The game itself begins at 6:30 ET. Both the game and the Tracker premiere will be streaming live on Paramount+.

After Super Bowl week, Tracker will remain on CBS' Sunday night lineup. New episodes are set to air at 9pm ET each week.