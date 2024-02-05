LL Cool J Drives Coors Light Chill Train in New Super Bowl Commercial

Hip-hop star and actor LL Cool J is the conductor of the Coors Light Chill Train in a new Super Bowl ad that has been released online! Watch it below!

As stated in the caption for the new Coors Light Big Game spot:

For this year's Big Game, a mountain cold hero returns. Waking from retirement in the Rocky Mountains, the Coors Light Chill Train is embarking on an epic journey across the country. Traveling at a frosty 900 MPH, the ice-cold locomotive will stop at nothing to bring chill wherever it's needed. And this time, it's bringing refreshment to a watch party that has unfortunately turned tense. If there's one thing that'll fix the mood, it's mountain cold Coors Lights. And a massive train. And LL Cool J. Thanks, Chill Train.

The 2024 Coors Light Super Bowl Ad tells the "story" of a girlfriend bringing her boyfriend home to meet the family and friends on a football Sunday – only to have the awkward situation of the BF being the only one routing for the other team. When the GF tries to break the tension by asking who wants a Coors Light, the ad suddenly breaks out into a Super Bowl-sized action montage. The Coors Light Chill Train comes roaring out of the Rocky Mountains and travels across all the iconic Americana locals: the plains of middle America and its classic small towns; suburban America and its quaint blocks of homes. The urban cities get a visit, so does Hollywood (disguised as the Old West), and the beach gets a big surprise when the Chill Train sends a blizzard blowing through the white sandy beaches and blue waters. Even a wedding day gets a fly-by visit, as a proud father has an ice tear left on his cheek while walking his daughter down the aisle.

(Photo: Coor Light)

The epic journey of the Coors Light Chill Train comes to an end when the locomotive comes bursting back into the house where the ad began, bringing the much-needed Coors Light to the situation. As a big "reveal" at the end, we see that LL Cool J is the big celebrity behind the wheel of the train. With a few witty lines and his trademark kiss-to-peace-sign motion, LL backs the Chill Train out of the hole in the house, ready for the next chill mission. The family seems happy with delivery – despite the utter destruction of their home.

You can catch the Coors Light Chill Train Super Bowl ad and all the rest of the commercials on Super Bowl Sunday during the big game.