What Time Does the Super Bowl Start: 2021 Kick-off Time & How to Watch

What time does the NFL Super Bowl 2021 kick off on Sunday, February 7th? If you're wondering when you can begin watching all of the commercials, trailers, and of course the Big Game itself this weekend, we have your answer. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs is set to kick off at 6:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM PST on CBS, CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS All Access. Fans can watching the game for free by streaming from CBSSports.com.

Pre-game programming will begin at 11:30 AM EST on CBS, so if you're looking forward to a day full of analysis celebrating the end of NFL action, be sure to tune in. But the main festivities will kick off later in the afternoon.

Fans can look forward to the many talented musical acts performing during the event. The Weeknd is set to perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, while Grammy Award-winner H.E.R. is set to perform "America the Beautiful." The national anthem will be performed by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan.

While we aren't sure of every commercial or trailer we'll get this year, it sounds like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect plans. Last year's Super Bowl was prefaced by Universal hosting a major event to debut the trailer for F9: The Fast Saga. The Super Bowl itself featured a new trailer for Black Widow and the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Many of these projects have experienced significant delays since last year's NFL Super Bowl. Don't expect to see another Fast & Furious or Top Gun: Maverick trailer, but we might get more announcements from Paramount and Disney+ during the event.

Cover photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images