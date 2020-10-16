Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Spike Lee Movie's Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

✖

Atlanta police have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting of Thomas Jefferson Byrd, which took place on October 3rd. Byrd was found dead around 1:45 AM near his home in Atlanta and had been shot several times in the back. Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on Wednesday on a felony murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday morning. The charge was based on evidence and tips from the public according to an email from Officer Steve Avery (via The Telegraph).

Rhynes is being taken to the Fulton County jail, though no further details are known at this time.

Byrd appeared in several Spike Lee films, including He Got Game, Bamboozled, Chi-Raq, & Da Sweet Blood of Jesus. He was nominated for a Tony award for his turn in the Broadway revival of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Spike Lee posted a sweet tribute to Byrd on Instagram, which you can find below.

"I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜"