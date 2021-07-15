✖

Not even a year after trying to consolidate its menu, Taco Bell is bringing back one of the items that made its exodus last year. Later this month, the beloved taco joint will reintroduce nacho fries to its menu. Starting July 22nd, Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will be available at participating restaurants nationwide accompanied by a massive marketing campaign.

To launch, Taco Bell has written its own manga featuring a character named Rei, the fictional leader of a team called Fry Force, a Pacific Rim-like team of protectors trying to stop a group of kaiju from stealing all the nacho fries. With a digital manga comes a full "teaser" trailer for the unique promotional opportunity.

As with before, fans will be able to get Nacho Fries either a la carte for $1.39 or as part of a $5 box that includes a Beef 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink.

To mark the return, the restaurant is also introducing Loaded Taco Nacho Fries, a dish where nacho fries serve as the base of the meal and are topped with beef, nacho cheese, and sour cream.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced the return of potatoes to its menu after fans were left clamoring for a vegetarian option.

"Last year we had to shift entirely to drive-thru, which created longer lines for our customers and way more demand for our team members," Taco Bell chief executive Mark King said in a video earlier this year. "So in order to create a better experience for both you and our teams, we had to simplify our menu, and unfortunately, removing potatoes was part of that. But it's a new year with new possibilities. And you know what? We're bringing them back! As of March 11th, potatoes are officially back at Taco Bell. Give us a minute to get them back to most restaurants, but know that we're working hard to make things right."