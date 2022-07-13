Taco Bell Brings Back Beloved Item and Foodies Can't Get Enough
Sometimes, just sometimes, Taco Bell makes a stealthy change to its menu. Case in point, the chain is sneakily starting to bring back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco to locations around the country after a debut earlier this year. The deep-fried chicken tender taco was first introduced in February as a limited-time item before being removed from the menu. Now, it looks like the snack is back, and fans can't get enough.
"There's no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell's 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value," Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen said about the chain's taco pass earlier this year. "Tacos are in our DNA, and we're thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover's Pass. It's a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about it.
The Bomb
The new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos from @tacobell are BOMB!!!
Creamy Chipotle >>>> Avocado Ranch though!!!!— trời ơi hogan (@helloitshogan) July 5, 2022
Too Dang Good
the cantina crispy chicken tacos at taco bell are too damn good…— liz (@tzuwo) July 6, 2022
Get a Free One!
Tried the new (returning?) Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos from @tacobell. Chicken could've been larger, but still yum 😋 I could taste the chipotle, but not the avocado ranch. Download the app to get one free when you make a purchase! #foodie #tacobelldeal #freefood pic.twitter.com/2iOaFKmyms— Kat (she/her) (@mykatlife) July 9, 2022
Telling Everyone
i have not been able to shut up about the chipotle cantina crispy chicken taco bell taco ive told at least 4 different people in the past 24 hours to go and get one— rely (@unfoldedIaundry) July 11, 2022
They're Delicious!
If you haven’t tried the new Cantina Crispy chicken tacos from @tacobell you’re missing out. You should go to your nearest Taco Bell and order them RIGHT NOW! They’re delicious! #tacobell #tacos— 🅑🅞🅧🅔🅨➊➌ 🔜Colorado (@boxey13) July 10, 2022
Snack Wrap Who?
So Taco Bell has crispy chicken cantina soft tacos and DARE I SAY…. They taste just like a snack wrap 😋— sam🤍 (@SamIMightB) July 9, 2022
Yum
taco bell brought the cantina crispy chicken taco back 😋😋— chandrelle (@chandrelletl) July 11, 2022