Taco Bell Adds Two New Tacos to Menu

Taco Bell is adding two new tacos to its menu. On Friday, the popular Mexican-style fast food restaurant launched the new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, a limited-time menu offering that is available in two varieties, the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle, and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch. The tacos are the restaurant chain’s latest limited-time menu offerings. Both varieties are available now.

According to Taco Bell (via Chew Boom), both Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco varieties feature a folded flour tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle Sauce adds a creamy chipotle sauce to the mix while the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch adds avocado ranch sauce. The two tacos are available individually for around $2.39 each.

The new tacos are also available as part of the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe Box. That box includes your choice of Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco variety along with a Chalupa Supreme with seasoned beef, a Crunchy Taco, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and a medium drink. Prices vary by location, but they are priced around $6.99 generally. It’s not clear how long the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe will be available, so taco fans wanting to give this a try will want to keep that in mind.

The new tacos are just the latest taco innovation from Taco Bell. In January, Taco Bell rolled out the Taco Lover’s Pass, a subscription service that lets fans of the restaurant get one taco per day for 30 days the price of $10. Purchasing the Taco Lover’s Pass opens up a special category within the Taco Bell app that allows subscribers to redeem one of seven different daily tacos: Crunchy Tacos, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, or the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Taco Bell chief digital officer Zipporah Allen says in a press release. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

