Taco Bell's Making a Grilled Cheese Taco

Taco Bell's newest item is taking inspiration from a fan-favorite burrito. Thursday, the fast-food joint announced the arrival of its Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, the latest innovation on the taco spot's ever-changing menu. Inspired in part by Taco Bell's frequent limited-time Grilled Cheese Burrito addition, the dipping taco also features a cheese blend grilled onto the outside of the tortilla. Inside is slow-braised beef, effectively making this Taco Bell's first stab at a birria taco offering. That beef is then topped with a creamy jalapeno sauce and three shredded cheese: cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack.

"The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release. "This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We're excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022."

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will be available beginning August 3rd for a limited time. At launch, it will be available a la carte for $3.49, which also includes the choice of either a cup of nacho cheese or Taco Bell's red sauce to dip the tacos in.

"The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the latest offering within the newly beloved Grilled Cheese platform," the chain says of the item. "Finding new ways to bring premium ingredients to customers is a major focus when creating new innovations. Alongside the shredded beef, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is filled with a creamy jalapeño sauce and showcases a melty three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack inside and outside of the freshly fried daily white corn shell that tantalizes taste buds with its creamy texture and bold flavors. Complementing the taco are two dips – warm nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell's zesty red sauce – carefully calibrated to achieve the perfect consistency and harmony of flavors with every bite."