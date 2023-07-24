Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito Is Back

At long last, the Beefy Crunch Burrito is back at Taco Bell. One of the chain's most beloved items in recent memory has been missing from the chain's menus for over five years, and now it'll be returning as soon as next week. Monday, Taco Bell announced members that use the Taco Bell Rewards app will be able to start purchasing the Beefy Crunch Burrito on Tuesday, August 1st. For those that don't use the rewards app, the Beefy Crunch Burrito was be returning as a limited-time offering beginning Thursday, August 3rd.

The item won one of Taco Bell's new voting contests earlier this year, largely thanks in part to a viral Facebook group pushing for the item's return. Beefy Crunch Movement, as the group is called, has swelled to over 67,000 members led by founder Richard Axton.

"I couldn't be prouder of the Beefy Crunch Movement," Axton said in a press release announcing the item's return. "We banded together earlier this year, got the votes in and we are beyond pumped to finally get a taste of what we believe is the best item to ever hit Taco Bell menus. We are counting down the days until August 1 when it's available early access and looking forward to savoring every last bite while it's still available."

The Beefy Crunch Burrito will be available a la carte for $2.49 or as part of a combo for $6.49.

Also Monday, Taco Bell announced the winners of the fan-chosen sauce packet motto vote, with each of the chain's hot sauces receiving a new saying as voted on by fans. The winners of the five respective votes includes: