The Flash's Ezra Miller Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Days after an arrest for felony burglary, Ezra Miller announced they plan to seek mental health treatment. In a statement obtained by Variety, Miller attributed their legal issues to a series of "complex mental health issues." It's unclear where or how long Miller will be seeking treatment.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller told the outlet. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

Earlier this month, Miller was arrested in Vermont and charged with felony burglary after homeowners reported several bottles of their alcohol were missing. Before that, Miller was arrested two separate times in Hawaii, once for disorderly conduct, and another time for harassment. Miller subsequently plead no contest to the disorderly conducted and had to pay a $500 fine while the harassment charge was dropped.

Amid Miller's legal troubles, separate reports have suggested Warner Brothers is considering three separate options for the release of The Flash, an upcoming blockbuster that's said to be paramount to DC's future film plans. The first is for Miller to receive counseling and provide an interview at some point in the future to discuss their "erratic behavior." The second option would see the release of The Flash without Miller doing any press whatsoever while the third option would be to shelve The Flash entirely, despite the film having cost the outfit upwards of $200 million.

"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Warners new chief David Zaslav offered earlier this month. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023.

