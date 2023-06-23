Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely

Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.

The other two options aren't nearly as rosy. Scenario two would see Warner Bros. Discovery still choose to release the film. But, the star would do no press for The Flash. Also, there's no way Miller could be the DC Comics hero going forward either. Also being discussed is the nuclear option number 3. If the situation got any worse, the company could opt to shelve The Flash like they did with Batgirl. That move seemed unthinkable, and was regarded as a cost-savings move. But, Batgirl cost $70 million and The Flash is a $200 million tentpole blockbuster. Nothing like that's happened in recent memory.

During a big recent presentation Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav laid out his plan for the DC Comics universe on the big screen. It sounded like big Justice League members like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman would figure into it heavily. Having to search for a new actor for The Flash would put a damper on those designs.

"We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality," Zaslav offered. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a [financial] quarter, we're not going to release a film [until it's ready]. The focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?"

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023.

What do you think they're going to do with The Flash? Any way Miller plays the character after this project? Let us know down in the comments!