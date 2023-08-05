The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Releases Music Video for First Solo Single

After starring in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid over the summer, Halle Bailey is making a splash in a new way. On Friday, Bailey officially released her first solo single, "Angel", as well as an accompanying music video directed by Wendy Morgan. "Angel" marks Bailey's first-ever solo single, after previously having hits in the music world through Chloe x Halle, her duo with her sister Chloe Bailey.

"This song for me is so very special and near and dear to my heart," Bailey said in a statement. "With everything I've gone through the past 3-4 years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was. This song for me was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I'm doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and black girls and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song."

What Is The Little Mermaid Remake About?

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"This moment means everything to me," Bailey revealed in a recent interview. "I'm so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored, and I'm happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it."

"It means the world to me, this moment," Bailey continued. "Especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this, and be one of the princesses now. Because for me, it was Brandi as Cinderella, and Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I'm getting to continue this and live on this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I'm just grateful."

What do you think of Halle Bailey's first solo single? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!