Chloe and Halle Bailey Both Want to Play X-Men's Storm

Chloe and Halle Bailey are on their way to become bonafide superstars, both as actors and as the music duo Chloe x Halle. After both sisters had breakout roles in Freeform's Grown-ish, Halle is set to become a household name through playing the titular character in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid. As it turns out, both Chloe and Halle have their sights set on another major role — the X-Men's Ororo Munroe / Storm. In a recent interview with Variety, Chloe shared why she is particularly interested in portraying Storm, after she dressed up as the character for Halloween earlier this year.

"I've always wanted to be a superhero, and she's my favorite one, so you can fill in the blanks," Chloe revealed. "She is just so fierce and sexy and strong — all of the things I want to be — and she's beautiful at the same time. And she doesn't take any sh-t."

According to the report, Halle also expressed an interest in playing Storm during an interview at this fall's D23 Expo — which is ironic, given the fact that Halle Berry, who played the character in the original Fox X-Men movies, was mistaken for Bailey when the live-action Little Mermaid casting was first announced.

Who does Halle Bailey play in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid will star Halle as Ariel, a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch, to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Diggs' Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl," Bailey told ComicBook.com during D23 Expo. "I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."

