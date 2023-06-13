Disney Junior's Ariel: The Little Mermaid Animated Series Announced

Disney Junior's Ariel is coming to television screens and iPads all across the world. At the Annecy Animation Festival, Disney Branded Television announced that they've greenlit The Little Mermaid spinoff series. Ayo Davis, president of that division, spoke to festival-goers about their aims when creating Disney Junior's Ariel. It seems as though the success of Chloe Bailey's turn under the sea motivated the idea. The Little Mermaid, in either incarnation is a dynamite story for younger viewers. This arguably makes more sense than the live-action remake does. (It also follows other no-brainers like the Spider-Man cartoon that plays on Disney Junior with Miles Morales.)

The synopsis from Disney reads: "Full of charm, big ideas and a powerful voice, 'Disney Junior's Ariel' is coming into her own, learning how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others. (h/t Variety)"

Disney Excited to Bring the New Version of Ariel to Young Viewers

"For more than 30 years, the story of 'The Little Mermaid' has been beloved by audiences all over the world. It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere," Ayo Davis said.

Alyssa Sapire, senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior also had some words to say, "As we were developing 'Disney Junior's Ariel,' we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel's imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea."

The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey on Representation

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey knew all eyes were going to be on her when she was announced for the role. It seems like a massive moment for representation to have her as a Disney Princess in live-action. She told Deadline about that experience on the red carpet for The Little Mermaid. Seeing all those little girls dressed up as mermaids or reacting to the trailer on social media warmed her heart so much. It gave her the confidence to press on.

"This moment means everything to me," Bailey shared. "I'm so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored, and I'm happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it."

"It means the world to me, this moment," Bailey added. "Especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this, and be one of the princesses now. Because for me, it was Brandi as Cinderella, and Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I'm getting to continue this and live on this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I'm just grateful."

