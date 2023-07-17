The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Shares Support for Snow White’s Rachel Zegler

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White is set to arrive next spring, telling the tale of the iconic animated movie for a whole new generation. The new Snow White boasts an ensemble cast that is led by West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler, who will be making history in the titular role. Over the weekend, set photos that appeared to be from Snow White surfaced online, prompting Zegler to take to social media to respond to the subsequent backlash. Zegler’s tweet, which included multiple photos of herself as a child and the caption “I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what,” was met with a lot of support from fans — and even The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

Bailey, who recently portrayed Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid, responded to Zegler’s tweet with “we love you so much, truly the perfect princess.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HalleBailey/status/1680248262870319106?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What Is the Snow White Remake About?

While an official plot synopsis for Snow White has yet to be revealed, we do know that the film will star Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap will be playing Jonathan, a new character for the film, while Martin Klebba will be playing one of the Seven Dwarfs, Grumpy.

“Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out,” Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. “I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, ‘What is going on with you?’ It’s incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it’s the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It’s amazing.”

What Was The Little Mermaid Remake About?

What is The Little Mermaid Remake About?

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica’s ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.

“This moment means everything to me,” Bailey revealed in a recent interview. “I’m so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored, and I’m happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it.”

“It means the world to me, this moment,” Bailey continued. “Especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this, and be one of the princesses now. Because for me, it was Brandi as Cinderella, and Anika Rose as Princess Tiana. So the fact that I’m getting to continue this and live on this kind of legacy is really exciting, and I’m just grateful.”

Are you excited for Disney’s Snow White remake? What do you think of Halle Bailey’s comment supporting Rachel Zegler? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Little Mermaid is now playing exclusively in theaters. Snow White is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 22, 2024.