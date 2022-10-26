The Santa Clauses Is Getting Its Own Winter Wonderland Attraction

Tim Allen first played Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to portray the iconic character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a new series titled The Santa Clauses. If you're excited for the show to hit Disney+ next month and you live in New York City, Bucket Listers has an exciting new attraction for folks looking to add to their holiday cheer.

Starting November 15th, one day before The Santa Clauses premieres, Watermark @ Pier 15 will transform into Santa's headquarters at the North Pole. The attraction will run through January 15th, and general admission cost $20 per person, which includes a cup of hot cocoa. The VIP price starts at $30 per person and includes a VIP entry lane, priority access to the cocktail chalet and photo ops, a pair of hand warmers, a gingerbread cookie or Santa hat, and a cup of hot cocoa. You can read a description of the pop-up below:

"Begin by stepping into Santa's hallway, lined with candy cane pillars, and follow it into a gingerbread house bar, stocked with seasonal treats and drinks. Keep going and you'll discover Santa's living room, where you can settle into a cozy armchair and snap a picture in front of the Claus' fireplace. As you continue to explore, you'll find Santa's famous sleigh, private glass houses, and a larger-than-life giant snow globe perfect for group photo-ops, plus much more! The elves, led by Head Elf Betty, have been working hard to welcome you into this immersive holiday experience, full of endless hot chocolate, sweets, treats, and memories you will cherish throughout the season and more." You can learn more about the event here.

Who Is Starring in The Santa Clauses?

In addition to Allen, the show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus as well as David Krumholtz as the fan-favorite elf, Bernard. It was also revealed at D23 Expo last month that Eric Lloyd will also be coming back as Charlie. The show will also feature Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars in addition to Kal Penn who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Laura San Giacomo also joined the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch.

The Santa Clauses debuts on Disney+ on November 16th, and tickets for The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland go on sale on November 1st.