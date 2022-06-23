The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Releases First Look at Tim Allen's Return

To mark the occasion of being "Halfway to the Holidays," Disney+ has released an official first photo of Tim Allen and the cast of their new series, officially titled The Santa Clauses. Allen returns to the role of Scott Calvin, the part he played in a trilogy of beloved holiday films previously. He's joined in the new series by Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus, and Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, who is set to play her dad's on-screen daughter as well. Others set to appear include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars, plus Kal Penn, who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa.

According to the series' synopsis, the series will catch up with Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday, and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

(Photo: Disney+)

Allen previously won the People's Choice Award for Scott Calvin, the man who became the new Santa, in the 1994 film The Santa Clause, a role he would reprise in its two sequels, 2002's The Santa Clause 2 (which centered on his need to have a Mrs. Claus around the North Pole) and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Fans of The Santa Clause movies were quick to notice that actor David Krumholtz, who played the sarcastic elf Bernard in the first two films in the series, was absent from the photo; prompting countless replies about if he's involved in the series. As viewers may recall, Krumholtz did not appear in the third film of the franchise, but the actor previously confirmed he was originally set to appear before dropping out.

"Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work," the actor told Vulture of the threequel. "And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn't in good conscience do it. The third one, I've tried to watch. It's not the same. I think the first two are really special."

Check back here for more news on The Santa Clauses as we learn about it, which will seemingly launch later this year, but that remains unconfirmed.

